JEAN ELIZABETH KRUSHEL

JEAN ELIZABETH KRUSHEL Obituary
KRUSHEL, JEAN ELIZABETH (nee DAVIDSON) (University of Toronto, Household Economics, 1951) Peacefully, after a lengthy illness, on December 30, 2019, at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie, one day shy of her 91st birthday. Wife of the late Alvin Krushel. Mother of Debra Butt (Christopher) of Barrie and Tanya Krushel of Barrie. Grandmother to Jeremy, Mason and Ryan. Sister of Harriet Davidson, Brampton. Predeceased by parents, Kenneth Davidson and Wilhelmine Wilkinson and sister, Marion Atkinson. The funeral service at Ward's, Brampton and the burial (Brampton Cemetery), were held January 4, 2020. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
