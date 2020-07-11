1/
JEAN ELIZABETH SOMERVILLE
SOMERVILLE, JEAN ELIZABETH Bachelor of Arts University of Toronto (1948) Passed away peacefully, at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in her 93 year. Beloved wife of John. Loved mother of Tom (Kim), Fred and Robert (Kathy). Loving grandmother of Lindsay, Justin, James, Thomson and Dana. Great-grandmother to Kenzie and Freya. Step-grandmother to Sarah (Sami) and Katie. Jean will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. Family graveside service was held at Alliston Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's memory can be made to Alliston Food Bank, My Sisters Place or Contact. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
July 9, 2020
I just enjoyed knowing Jean for a very long time, but especially through church and Contact. She and I shared the same name in reverse: Jean Elizabeth and Elizabeth Jean. I loved the serendipity. I also loved how another old friend, Jean Gradwell, said the real reason for having second names was so you knew when you were in trouble as a kid. Her mother would say "Leslie Jean....!!! Come here, right now!" I think Jean Somerville would have enjoyed that idea. Enjoy your fondest memories of her. Liz Guccino
Elizabeth Guccino
Friend
