I just enjoyed knowing Jean for a very long time, but especially through church and Contact. She and I shared the same name in reverse: Jean Elizabeth and Elizabeth Jean. I loved the serendipity. I also loved how another old friend, Jean Gradwell, said the real reason for having second names was so you knew when you were in trouble as a kid. Her mother would say "Leslie Jean....!!! Come here, right now!" I think Jean Somerville would have enjoyed that idea. Enjoy your fondest memories of her. Liz Guccino

Elizabeth Guccino

Friend