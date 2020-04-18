JEAN ELIZABETH THOMAS
THOMAS, JEAN ELIZABETH Passed away peacefully at the IOOF Long-Term Care Centre Barrie, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jean Thomas, in her 92nd year, beloved wife of the late Henry Thomas. Cherished mother of Barbara Jean (Michael) Sioui and Karen Walsh (David Post). Loving grandmother of Megan Sioui, Jeremy Sioui, Erin Sioui, Emily Walsh, Jack (Lucy) Walsh and Thomas Walsh. Jean was predeceased by her sister Verna McClure and also her brother Jesse Bryson. A private family service will be held with interment following in the Maple United Cemetery, Maple Ontario. Funeral services entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St., Barrie, Ontario. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or Northwest Barrie United Church would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care of their mother provided by the staff of Kempenfelt Court at the IOOF Home.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
