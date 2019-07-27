GUMMERSON, JEAN ELLEN (nee DANGELO) Peacefully, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Georgetown Hospital, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Fred Gummerson (2002). Loving mother of Janice Arnold (Ian), Debra Gummerson and Stephen Gummerson. Proud grandma of Brian Arnold, Adam Arnold (Nikohle), Amanda Arnold (Liam), Michael Fowler (Andrea) and Matthew Fowler. Dear sister of Sarah McCristall. Jean was predeceased by brothers Joe, Matt and Albert. She will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Ruth and by many family and friends. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, (905) 877-3631, on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 6 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Georgetown Hospital Foundation or Norval United Church Building Fund would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019