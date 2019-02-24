WILHELM, JEAN FLORENCE Passed away peacefully at Matthew's House Hospice in Alliston, ON on February 21, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Donald. Loving mother to Mardo (Dean) and Jane (Cameron). Beloved Grandma to Samantha (Dave), Thomas and Bridget. Jean was a longtime member at Westway United Church. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Westway United Church, 8 Templar Dr., Toronto, ON on Tuesday, February 26th at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations to Matthew's House Hospice would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2019