LÉGARÉ, JEAN GAETAN In loving memory of Jean Gaetan Légaré who passed on May 11, 2019 in Toronto, peacefully and with a restful soul. Jean's love of life through his curiosity, pragmatic and mechanical lens, disarming smile and amazing wit will never be forgotten. He leaves behind his adoring wife Tatiana and sons, Phillip and William and grandchildren Emma and DeLuka. Please join family, friends and colleagues on July 6th at St. Michael's Cathedral in Toronto at 10:00 a.m. to remember Jean.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 28, 2019