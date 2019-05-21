COLEMAN, JEAN GERTRUDE (nee DANIEL, formerly PAMMENTER) Peacefully at the Lakefield Extendicare on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in her 83rd year. Jean Coleman was the wife of the late Donald Pammenter and the late Nevin Coleman. Loving mother of Richard Pammenter (Tammy), Janet Smith, Georgeanne Artymko (Terry) and Daniel Pammenter (Merlie). Loved grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Visitation will be held at the Millbrook Christian Assembly, 71 King St. W., Millbrook, on Friday, May 24th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Jean, donations to the VON would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019