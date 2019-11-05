GILLARD, JEAN December 21, 1915 November 2, 2019 Peacefully in Toronto, after a lengthy illness, Jean was Promoted to Glory on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Wife of the late David Gillard, she leaves behind daughter Marilyn McNish, and son Douglas, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An accomplished pianist, Jean has accompanied many musicians and choral groups in her service to the Salvation Army and her Lord. A service and committal will be held in the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) Wednesday, November 6th at 1:00 p.m. Private interment Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Boulevard, Toronto M4H 1P4 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019