GILLESPIE, JEAN It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Jean Catherine Gillespie, in her 60th year. Predeceased by her parents Graham and Ann Gillespie. She is survived by her loving sister Kathleen (Arthur) Zymerman and her adoring partner Mario Rojas. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Jeremy (Georgina), David (Emily) and Jessica (Jerrid); and her great-nieces and nephews: Connor, Wyatt, Logan, Roslyn, Benjamin and Lucas; as well as by her uncle Eugene Bowles; and her many cousins and extended family. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel (52 Main St. S., Brampton), on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019. Please call 905-451-2124, for details. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2019