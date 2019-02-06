GREENSTEIN, JEAN (nee MANDEL) Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 96. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Sydney Greenstein. Cherished mother of Michael (Anita), Joel and the late Marney. Devoted grandmother of Jordana (Mitch Wexler), Daniel (Elizabeth). Loving great-grandmother of Sophie, Sam, Theo and Madeleine. Predeceased by her parents Mordechai and Esther Leah Mandel and siblings Sydney and Ann. Memorial contributions are greatly appreciated to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019