Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN NIBLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN HILL NIBLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN HILL NIBLO Obituary
NIBLO, JEAN HILL (nee CRICHTON) March 26, 1946 – January 22, 2020 Passed away in her sleep, at age 73, at Traditions of Durham Retirement Community. Predeceased by her parents John and Williamina Crichton, brother David Crichton and husband Frederick Niblo, she is survived by her son Andrew and brother James. A lover of sports, music and above all, time spent with loving friends and family. Jean was energetic, kind and lighthearted. Over the years she has gathered together a wide circle of adoring friends and will be missed dearly and remembered with warmth and humour. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honour her memory are encouraged to do so by donating to the or to a charitable cause of their choosing. Further information available on the McDougall & Brown website.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -