NIBLO, JEAN HILL (nee CRICHTON) March 26, 1946 – January 22, 2020 Passed away in her sleep, at age 73, at Traditions of Durham Retirement Community. Predeceased by her parents John and Williamina Crichton, brother David Crichton and husband Frederick Niblo, she is survived by her son Andrew and brother James. A lover of sports, music and above all, time spent with loving friends and family. Jean was energetic, kind and lighthearted. Over the years she has gathered together a wide circle of adoring friends and will be missed dearly and remembered with warmth and humour. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honour her memory are encouraged to do so by donating to the or to a charitable cause of their choosing. Further information available on the McDougall & Brown website.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020