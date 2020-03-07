|
|
FARINTOSH, JEAN ISABEL (nee SUTHERLAND) October 14, 1921 - March 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a full life at Parkview Home, Stouffville. Doting wife to John (deceased 1998). Much loved mother to Guy and Karen Farintosh and Mary and Mark Cullen. Adoring grandmother to Lynn Cullen (Rene Seemann), Heather Cullen (Martin Gauthier), Emma Cullen (Jonathan Dopson) Ben Cullen (Samantha Halloran) and Geoff Farintosh. Great-grandmother to Claudia and Conrad Seemann and Neil and Robin Gauthier. Funeral to be held Thursday, March 12th, 1 p.m. at St. Phillips on the Hill, Unionville. Donations in Jean's memory would be gratefully received by St. Phillips (spoth.ca), or Parkview Home Stouffville, 905-640-1911, Ext. 1123 and appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020