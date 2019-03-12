WHITWORTH, Jean Katherine (nee SPEZIALE) April 8, 1916 - February 20, 2019 Jean died peacefully in her sleep in the late evening of Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Carefree Lodge in North York. Jean was predeceased by her husband Morley (Bill) (1982) and their two sons, Robert (1993) (Maxine) and Philip (2005) (Gail). She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Christopher, and Brandy Lea and Cynthia and Alexander and by her great-grandchildren Caleb and Cameron. The funeral service will take place at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre on Friday, March 15, 2019, 275 Lesmill Road, North York. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the service from 12-12:30 p.m. and then interment at Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2019