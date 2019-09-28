Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Laura GILLMORE. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel 1981 Dundas Street W Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2 (905)-828-8000 Obituary

GILLMORE, Jean Laura Peacefully, on September 24, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family, Jean Gillmore, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, passed away. Mom was predeceased by her loving husband Ingram (Bing) Gillmore in 2016. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Rinn Borutski and son-in-law Clarence, daughter Jane Ridout and son-in-law Gord, daughter Laura Zimmerman and son-in-law Neil, daughter Sheryl Gillmore-Booth and son-in-law Kevin, and son John Gillmore and daughter-in-law Tara. Mom was a devoted grandmother to Melissa, Sara, and Matthew, Thomas and Carolyn, Kate, Eric, and Andrea, Carly, Jessica, Emma, and Cian, Liam and Brendan, and great-grandmother to Logan and Autumn. Mom was a loving sister to Alvin Mills and Marjorie Wood, and Auntie Jean to so many nieces and nephews. We celebrate a beautiful life. Mom was born on October 1, 1927, into the large and loving family of the late Garfield and Laura Mills of Lakeview, Ontario. As a young woman, she worked for British American Oil, developed strong and lasting friendships, and an independent and caring spirit. In 1954, Mom met and married her much loved Bing, and began married life in Edmonton, Alberta. Throughout the years, Mom created warm and loving homes for all of us in Edmonton, Toronto, Winnipeg, and then again in Toronto. Mom was our rock. She shared love and kindness and positivity so generously. She was compassionate, thoughtful, and always thinking of others. We already miss her so much. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 30th, 11 a.m., at Christ First, 1700 Mazo Cres., Mississauga.



