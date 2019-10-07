SMALLWOOD, jEAN LINDSAY (nee MUNRO) May 18, 1930 – October 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Jean Smallwood, predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years Jack Smallwood (July 30, 2010). She will be greatly missed by her four children, Susan (Chris Stoyanovich), Gayle, Melody (Mike Smith) and Mike (the late Darla Tschantz). Jean was the proud grandmother of Jonathan, Trel, Trevor and Lindsay. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Eleanor Munro, and her brothers Bill and John. Family and friends are invited to visit at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2 - 4 and 7 – 9 p.m., on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral Service in the chapel, Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to Hospice Georgina, would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019