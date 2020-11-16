DOYLE, JEAN LOIS (nee KNOX) 1935-2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jean Doyle, our beloved Nana at age 84. Nana passed away peacefully with her son by her side at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on November 7, 2020. Nana will be missed by Tom, her adoring husband of 65 years, children Donna (Wayne) and Michael (Eddie), son-in-law Mike (who was married to her daughter Jo-Anne who is deceased), sister Beverly, grandchildren David (Lisa), Ryan (Robyn), Kristi (Andrew), Tori (Dean) and great-grandchildren Jessie, Paige, Cameron, Jake, Carter and Ellis. Nana was born and raised in Toronto and married her first love Tom at just 19 years old. Soon after, Nana realized that her true calling was motherhood, and that nurturing a child was the most important and rewarding vocation. When Nana's children reached school-age, she returned to the workforce as an assistant in an insurance agency, but her time at the agency was interrupted whenever her family needed her. Over the years, Nana enjoyed bowling, house parties and dances, euchre games and golf. She loved her dogs, gardening, annual vacations in Florida, and her daily cocktail with Pops, the love of her life. Nana will be remembered for her warmth, compassion and quiet wisdom. Her family will find comfort in their memories of Nana, and knowing that she is reunited with her beloved daughter, Jo-Anne. A private service, by invitation only because of the Covid-19 restrictions, will be held on December 5th at McEachnie Funeral Home, (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax L1T 2Z7). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association at https://www.lung.ca/
or the Ontario SPCA at https:// ontariospca.ca/
. Online condolences can be shared in the Guestbook at www.mceachniefuneral.ca