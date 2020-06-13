BROWN, Jean Louise (nee CLARKSON) November 5, 1935 - May 30, 2020 Jean started teaching kindergarten at Ryerson Public School for the Toronto Board of Education in September 1955. It was there that she met Lorne Brown, also a beginning teacher. They became engaged May 23, 1962 and were married at Glenview Presbyterian Church on August 4, 1962. Lorne and Jean had two daughters Jillian Lee (Faron Harnett) and Kimberley Lynn (Prem Hall). They had three grandchildren Caymen and Rowan Hall, and Emily Brown. Bravery Bryden Brown was their first great-grandchild. Jean was a second mom to many of her daughters' friends, and best friend forever to a surprising number of people. Everyone was attracted to her warm, caring, kind and joyous personality. If she could, Jean would probably say to us now, "Goodbye, good and faithful friends; I loved being with you all. Carry on as if you were normal." For more details and a longer obituary, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/toronto-on/kane-jerrett-funeral-homes/3002 Donations in Jean's memory may be made to Storytelling Toronto https://storytellingtoronto.org/ or to North York Harvest Food Bank https://northyorkharvest.com/
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.