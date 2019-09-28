MCGREGOR, JEAN Louise (nee WRIGHT) March 14, 1923 – September 22, 2019 On Sunday, September 22, 2019, Jean left us on her terms at the age of 96. Predeceased by husband George (1989). She leaves behind her children, Sue and Tim; her grandchildren, Mark, Kira (Taylor), Kelsey (Chris), Pat (Amanda) and Neil (Taylor); and great-grandchildren Emma, Erin, Ethan, Leah and Brooklyn. Also remembered by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. As per Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 between 1-3 p.m. at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229). Jean requested "not to wear black, but comfortable clothes and shoes."
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019