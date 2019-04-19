SPENCER, Jean Louise (nee STEVENS) November 21, 1926 - March 25, 2019 Our beloved mom passed away in March at the age of 92. Relatives, friends and neighbours are welcome to join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, April 27th at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2019