MALONE, Jean Lucien (nee DuFRENSNE) March 29, 1926 - March 21, 2019 Peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 92 at the St. Catharines Extendicare. Predeceased by her husband William (1969). Mother of Gail Davis (John), Grandmother of Adrienne (Mark) and Great-Grandmother of Dylan and Daria. Our sincere thanks and gratitude for the excellent care Jean was given by the nursing and care staff at Extendicare – St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place. Interment at a later date in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019

