FRASER, Jean M. (nee THOMPSON) 1913-2020 Jean passed away peacefully at Shepherd Lodge on June 19, 2020 at 107 years of age. Predeceased by brother Lloyd. Survived by sons Garry (Ann) and Bruce and daughter Marline.; grandchildren Cameron (Julie) and Jennifer; great-grandsons Zachary and William. Retired at 96. Volunteered at Sunshine Club on Ward's Island and York Regional Hospital. Member of Parkwoods United Church and an avid card player. Sincere thanks to 5th floor staff at Shepherd Lodge. Celebration of life to be held at later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Parkwood's UC are appreciated.



