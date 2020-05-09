JEAN M. SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, JEAN M. Passed away in her home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Beloved wife for more than 53 years to the late Murray. Loving mother to Glenn (Monika), Marie (Steve), Darrin (Kimberly), Gord and Diane. Proud grandmother of Shayne, Krystal, Brad, Bryan, Dave, Morgan, Gregory, Derek, Erika, Katherine and Katelyn. Sister to Anna (deceased), Jack (deceased) and Andrena. She will be deeply missed by her family. She is now, once again, dancing with the love of her life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved