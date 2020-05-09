SMITH, JEAN M. Passed away in her home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Beloved wife for more than 53 years to the late Murray. Loving mother to Glenn (Monika), Marie (Steve), Darrin (Kimberly), Gord and Diane. Proud grandmother of Shayne, Krystal, Brad, Bryan, Dave, Morgan, Gregory, Derek, Erika, Katherine and Katelyn. Sister to Anna (deceased), Jack (deceased) and Andrena. She will be deeply missed by her family. She is now, once again, dancing with the love of her life.



