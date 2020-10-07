1/
JEAN MARGARET CLEMENT
CLEMENT, JEAN MARGARET (nee MORRISON) August 15, 1925 - September 28, 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Jean (nee Morrison) at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved wife of Haughton for 63 years. Devoted mother of Stephen Robert and Timothy James. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Katherine Sproule of Perth, ON, and nieces and nephews, John and Cathy Clement, Stephen, Peter and Jennifer Sproule. Mom was a B. Comm. Graduate from Vic. U of T, an employee at Canada Life c. 1953, a Salesperson for Guarantee Trust Co. 1970, Young & Biggin Ltd. 1971 - 1977 and Sadie Moranis Ltd. 1977 - ?. Cremation has taken place and, at her request, no service will be held. Play "My Way" with Frank Sinatra, then "Time to Say Goodbye" with Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli, 1997. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
