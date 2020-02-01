|
CONNOR, JEAN MARGERY (nee JARVIS) Our sweet mom passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 at the age of 92, after a brief illness, with family by her side. Jean joins her beloved late husband Ralph Connor who left us in 2004. She will be deeply missed by her loving children, Bill (Lois Connor), Beth (John Sebben), Kathleen Duschenes and John Connor. Daughter-in-law Kathy Connor and son-in-law Michael Duschenes and her 6 grandchildren Jeffrey, Meghan, Michael, Alison, Matthew and Sarah, who were a big part of Nanny's life. Jean was predeceased by her brother Gordon Jarvis, and her two sisters Eleanor Calder, and Kathryn (Kip) McCarthy. They spent their childhood in Bethany and today is where everyone still calls home. Jean graduated from Lindsay High School, then moved to Toronto, attended University of Toronto and graduated with a BA in languages. She joined Bell and shortly after met Ralph and soon were married. Jean and Ralph raised four wonderful children, living in Walkerton, Kapuskasing, Scarborough and finally settling in Thornhill for over 30 years. For the past 18 years, she called Amica in Mississauga her home, which she loved so much. She met so many wonderful people and made so many dear friends along the way. Jean and Ralph spent many wonderful years cottaging on Gibson Lake, Go Home Lake, 12 Mile Bay and finally joining Bill and Beth's cottage life on Georgian Bay near Parry Sound. They spent many winters down in New Smyrna Beach, which was always a highlight for the grand kids to visit their Nanny and Poppa. Jean was a teaching expert, especially in Math. She helped many people get through Grade 12/13 with her math skills. She was always so patient and willing to help anyone, anytime. She also excelled at Crosswords, read tirelessly every novel she could get her hands on and she loved Sudoku. She also played bridge for many years and was in two bridge groups. At mom's request, there will be no formal service. A small family interment will be held at St. Mary's Church in Lifford at a later date. Donations in mom's memory can be made to St. Mary's Cemetery, Lifford, Ontario. Arrangements are in the care of Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home of Oakville, Ontario. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020