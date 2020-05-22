BRADBURY, Jean Marie After celebrating one final victory and beating COVID-19, Jean passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in her home at West Park Long-Term Care Centre. Dearly beloved by her brother Jim (Leona), FIERCELY proud Aunt of Kim. Remembered warmly by cousins Maxine, Paul and Elizabeth. Jean touched the lives of everyone she met and will be sadly missed by the many friends she made during the 30 years she called West Park her home. Though confined to a wheelchair, Jean did not complain nor feel sorry for herself. She was a social butterfly, seldom in her room, always on the move chatting with people in the hallways, participating in all activities and cheering on her Toronto Blue Jays. Jean will be remembered for her love of life, bravery, determination and faith in God's plan for her. It was through her faith in God that Jean knew when it was her time to go, she would be able to stand again on legs that represented her unwavering strength in life and on them would walk proudly into Heaven and be reunited with her parents George and Eunice Bradbury, brother Donald George and countless friends whose lives she touched along her journey. Jean will be laid to rest beside her parents at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Woodbridge on Friday, May 22, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Bradbury family would like to express their immense gratitude to the staff, doctors and volunteers at West Park for their support over the past 30 years and especially during the COVID pandemic. Jean was proud to call West Park her home and all of you her family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 22, 2020.