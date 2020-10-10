HETHERINGTON, JEAN MARIE (nee CRABB) We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Jean, on September 30, 2020 in her 89th. Survived by daughters Debra (Mark), Kim (Craig) and Susan (Rob), grandchildren Ashley (Scott), Jeff (Aantu), Andrew (Kelsey), Brenna (Dave), Jake and Ben, and great-grandchildren Hannah, Taylor, Matthew, Mason, Sienna, Jayde, Hamish and Campbell. Mom grew up in Leaside and reminisced fondly of her high school years at Moulton College. She was especially proud of being elected Head Girl in her final year there. Mom met her true calling when she became a mother. She was patient, kind and gave advice that was always thoughtful and supportive. She adored being a Nana, and later a Great-Nana. Throughout her life, she was happiest when she had her family around her. We all share loving memories of Christmases and family gatherings at her homes in Sandford and Uxbridge. Wherever Mom lived, it felt like home. Alzheimer's robbed us of many years, but we know that Mom is finally at peace. We would like to thank the staff at Fairview Lodge, Whitby, for their wonderful care of Mom in her final years. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca