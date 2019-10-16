STOCCO, JEAN MARIE (nee LATCHFORD) Passed away peacefully, at the Kingsway Retirement Residence, on October 13, 2019 at the age of 87. Dear wife of the late Marcel, for 61 years. Loving mother of Cam (Dana), and Michele. Grandma of David, Dalton, Blake, Brooke and Emily. She will be reunited with her brothers, Joe and Frank and sister, Mary Ann Jenkin. Jean will be lovingly remembered by those who knew her. Guests will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke (416-679-1803), on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12 - 1 p.m., with a Memorial Service to be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the support staff at the Kingsway Retirement Residence, as well as the exceptional care shown by the caregivers from Nurse Next Door, especially Irene Menor and Zenaida Baron. You are invited to sign Jean's Book of Condolences at: www.glendalememorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019