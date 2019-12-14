BURWELL, JEAN MARY (nee MAYHEW) Passed away peacefully at the Newmarket Health Centre on December 4, 2019, in her 91st year. Jean was predeceased by her husband, James Burwell. Loving mother of Glenn (Corrine), Craig (Ina) and Donna (Jim). Proud grandmother of Matthew, Marcus, Timothy, Amy, Phoebe, Jonathan, Naaman, Malachi, Liam, Kristen, Nicole and Shannon. Jean left the UK after WWII and came to Canada along with her parents Reg and Lil Mayhew. They settled in Vancouver where she met and married Jim. Together they raised their family in the cities of Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto. Jean excelled at sewing, oil painting and playing the piano. She enjoyed lunches out and playing bridge with her NYNA friends. She enjoyed cooking and her favourite meal to make was steak and kidney pie. The family would like to thank the staff at the Newmarket Health Centre. A private ceremony at the family cemetery near London, will be held in the spring.

