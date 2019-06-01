HASCHYC, Jean Mary Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Dorothy Ley Hospice at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Michael for 54 years. Mother to Kristine (Bryan) and Jennifer. Grandmother of Brandon and Stefanie. Predeceased by parents Peter and Ann Padykula. Survived by her sister Helen (Dennis) and brother Walter (Lily), sister-in-law Helen (Peter) and nieces. Her devotion and love for her family will forever be remembered and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. At Jean's request, there will be a private ceremony on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or The .
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019