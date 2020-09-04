1/1
JEAN MARY SANDERS
SANDERS, JEAN MARY September 10, 1943 – August 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jean Sanders after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the beauty of her backyard with family and friends by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband and soulmate of 50 years, Bill Sanders. Lorna (Joe) Ward will terribly miss her only sister and best friend. Loving brother to Jim (Fiona and Ann) Harris, sister-in-law to Ruthie (Laurie), Joyce (Bob), Wendy (John) and Sharon. Lovingly remembered as a special aunt by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in both England and Canada. Jean will also be greatly missed by her caring neighbours and longtime friends. Our heartfelt thanks to the nurses in oncology at Scarborough General Hospital, who provided such loving care and support to Jean over the years. A special thank you to nurse Singh, who showed such compassion and kindness for Jean in her last days. Jean was one in a million and will be forever remembered for her elegance, kind heart and warm smile. A truly classy lady! A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Canadian Blood Services or Toronto Humane Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
