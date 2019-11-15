Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN MASAKO OKAZAKI. View Sign Obituary

OKAZAKI, JEAN MASAKO (nee KUSUNOKI) Born on November 4, 1925, in O'Brien Bay, BC (now Vancouver), Jean passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 7, 2019 at the age of 94. The third child of Kinzo Kusunoki and Kikuno Nose, Jean is now with her sister Misako Obuchi and brothers Shoji and Isao Kusunoki. Predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Robert Katsumasa Okazaki. Jean attended Strathcona Elementary School before she was forced to relocate to Hastings Park and Lemon Creek Internment Camp during WWII. After the War, Jean repatriated to Japan and was employed as an interpreter by the occupying Allied forces. She eventually returned to Toronto where she began her career as an operator with Bell Telephone Company. One of her favourite stories was when she transferred a long distance call from Bobby Orr. Jean asked him "are you the Great Bobby Orr?" to which he humbly replied "No, just Bobby Orr". She had a love of hockey, spending countless hours in arenas watching her sons play. Jean made it a priority to stay close with her family and friends, organizing many get-togethers and outings. She will be remembered for her friendly demeanor, outgoing personality, and love of her family. Jean is survived by her sons Craig (Andrea Lee) and Curtis (Lisa Nagano). Jean was the adored baachan to Holly, Keegan, Hana, Aidan, and many nieces and nephews. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to Jean's caregivers Annaliza, Juvy, and Jemalyn. Their friendship and care provided our mother with a wonderful, fulfilled life at the Momiji Seniors Centre in Scarborough. Thanks also to all of the staff at Momiji involved with Jean's care, Drs. Thomas Weinberger, John Peto, and Zack Longorini, the staff at the Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities and Central East LHIN. In lieu of flowers or Koden, donations in Jean's memory may be made to the Momiji Seniors Active Living Centre.

Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2019

