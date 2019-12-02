MASTERS, Jean Passed away after a long illness at Eatonville Care Centre on Friday, November 29, 2019, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Masters. Loving mother of Peggy and her husband Chuck Hynek, of Freelton, and Cathy and her husband Michael Dutka, of Mississauga. Dear grandmother of Jeff (Magda), Elizabeth (James), Christopher (Ashley), Aaron (Kimberley) and Daniel (Maheen). Proud great-grandmother of Gabby, Evan, Ozzy, Ashton, Miles and Dallas. Survived by her sister Joan Roth, of Collingwood. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of Q.E.W.), on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Dixie Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019