JEAN MOHER

MOHER, JEAN October 29, 1921 – October 12, 2020 After many months of declining health, Jean passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Wesburn Manor, Toronto, on Monday, October 12, 2020, in her 99th year. Jean was predeceased by her husband Joe and son Tom as well as many sisters and brothers. She was a devoted mother to Mary Lou, Tom, Susan (John) and Charlie (Minerva), grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Jean and her five siblings were born to Steven Ganczar and Katherine Bokowska in the small farm community of Sifton, MB. Losing her mother at a very young age, she became the half sister to eight additional brothers and sisters. At age 21, she left Manitoba to join her sister Sophie in Toronto. Before starting her dress making career, she worked at SMALL ARMS where she cultivated friendships with many women contributing to the Second World War effort. She met and married Joe in 1951 and went on to have four children. Ever strong and resilient during the many challenges in life, she took a pragmatic approach to all that she endured. Both talented and creative, she knew how to stretch a dollar. Although limited in formal education, she pushed her children to be educated and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. Jean loved to hear of her children's adventures and visited them in various locals around the world. Her devotion to family was evident in the beautiful outfits she fashioned and the many family feasts she prepared. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. We hope that Sophie was waiting for her younger sister with a "cuppa" and plans for a little shenanigans. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Those wishing to honour her life may donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
.