Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN MONICA ANDREWS. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST Scarborough , ON M1T 3K3 (416)-773-0933 Obituary

ANDREWS, JEAN MONICA Of Thornhill, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Jean was born in Kingston, Jamaica on February 7, 1933 and attended St. Hugh's High School. She left Jamaica in 1956 to further her education in London, England, where she met her husband Ethelbert "Bertie" Andrews. Jean's career in London included working for the Jamaican Embassy. In 1970, Jean and Bertie, their daughter Charmaine and son Basil, left London to join Bertie's brother and his family in Toronto. Shortly after arriving, Jean began a long career with the Ontario Public Service, which included working as an editor with Hansard. Jean and Bertie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 28, 2019. Jean will be greatly missed by her husband Bertie, daughter Charmaine, son Basil, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Christy, grandchildren Blake, Rachael, Madeline and Jackson, and friends and family in Canada, Jamaica, England and the United States. Visitation for Jean will be held on Friday, April 26th from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel (3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3). A service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Bridlegrove Bible Chapel (2575 Pharmacy Ave., Scarborough, ON M1W 2K2) followed by interment at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated that any memorial donations be in Jean's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada.

ANDREWS, JEAN MONICA Of Thornhill, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 18, 2019 at the age of 86. Jean was born in Kingston, Jamaica on February 7, 1933 and attended St. Hugh's High School. She left Jamaica in 1956 to further her education in London, England, where she met her husband Ethelbert "Bertie" Andrews. Jean's career in London included working for the Jamaican Embassy. In 1970, Jean and Bertie, their daughter Charmaine and son Basil, left London to join Bertie's brother and his family in Toronto. Shortly after arriving, Jean began a long career with the Ontario Public Service, which included working as an editor with Hansard. Jean and Bertie celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 28, 2019. Jean will be greatly missed by her husband Bertie, daughter Charmaine, son Basil, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Christy, grandchildren Blake, Rachael, Madeline and Jackson, and friends and family in Canada, Jamaica, England and the United States. Visitation for Jean will be held on Friday, April 26th from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Highland Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel (3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3). A service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Bridlegrove Bible Chapel (2575 Pharmacy Ave., Scarborough, ON M1W 2K2) followed by interment at Highland Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated that any memorial donations be in Jean's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close