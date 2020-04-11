|
|
POLLOCK, JEAN PATRICIA (WARD, SMITH) Of Bobcaygeon, entered into rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Harold Edward (Ted) Pollock and adoring mother of Tracey Cainer (Ian) and Pamela Smith (Richard). Loving "Nana" to Mitchell Evely and Courtney Russell (Stewart) and great-granddaughter Madison Flora, all of whom she cherished. Jean was predeceased by her loving parents, Stanley and Flora Ward and her sister Marilyn. She was step-mother to Douglas (Glenys) Pollock, Scott Pollock, daughter-in-law Laura, and step-grandmother to Christine and Ryan Pollock and their children. Born in the beaches of Toronto, Jean loved her high school years at Danforth Tech. She went on to become a Trans-Canada Air Lines Flight Attendant from 1958 to 1961. In March of 1992, she married Ted Pollock and had a wonderful life with him in Bobcaygeon. She sat on the board and volunteered with various local organizations, including the Bobcaygeon Historical Society, Kawartha Settler's Village, the Boyd Heritage Museum and the Museum Antique Show, Bobcaygeon's Ducks Unlimited and Twin Mountains Snowmobile Club. Most recently, Jean served as the secretary to the board of the Kawartha Art Gallery and was also a devoted member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Bobcaygeon. In 2005, the "Year of the Veteran", she published a book containing the letters her grandfather sent home during the First World War, "Letters from Angus, 1915-1916". In 2006, she and her daughters embarked on "a pilgrimage of the heart" to Ypres, Belgium, where they stood at Angus' grave in Flanders Field. This was a trip she dedicated to her mother and grandmother. Jean continued to use her artistic talents all her life and loved to paint at home and wherever she travelled. She took many art courses with other wonderful artists, had several showings of her works and could see paintings in almost any venue. Her credo with her artwork was what Michelangelo had said, "Beauty is the Manifestation of the Divine." For over 25 years, she was an Antiques Dealer, participating in local shows and later specializing in vintage costume jewellery. Jean loved Ted with all her heart and soul and made sure he knew it, always. They had terrific dogs during their lives together, Sammy, Gypsy and Bessie. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Kawartha Arts Gallery, Lindsay, as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon, at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222. Interment will be at Verulam Cemetery, Bobcaygeon, Ont.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020