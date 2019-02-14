PEARSON, Jean (nee McDONALD) 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at home, with the love of her family in her heart, on February 11, 2019. Jean, beloved wife of the Late William (1987). Devoted mother of the late Glenn (Julie), Bev Stacheruk (Dan) and Grant (Anne). Loving grandma to Sharon (Chris), Melissa (Carl), Tell (Michelle), Jeff (Alexandra), Connor, Erin and the late David. Proud GG to eight and GGG to one. She will be greatly missed by her extended family members and friends. Family and friends will be received at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair Ave.) on Saturday February 16, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's United Church, 200 McIntosh Street, Scarborough (McIntosh and Sandown Ave.), on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. As Jean had been a lifelong parishioner of St. Paul's United, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Parish. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 14, 2019