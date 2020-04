PERROTT, JEAN Quietly passed away on April 15, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, of 63 years together, Robert. Jean will be greatly missed by her daughters Valerie (Ron) and Roberta (Rod). Her grandchildren Summer (Mike), Fawn (Marcus), Tammy, Jonathan (Krystal) and Tyler (Tasha). Her great-grandchildren Katie, Libby, Ryan, Harmony, Zach, Shayley and Riley. There will be a private service on April 20, 2020, at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home. If desired, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Society