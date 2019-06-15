Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN RAE RITENBURG. View Sign Service Information Highland Funeral Home 10 CACHET WOODS COURT Markham , ON L6C 3G1 (905)-887-8600 Obituary

RITENBURG, JEAN RAE (nee MacLELLAN) January 19, 1928 - June 5, 2019 It's almost impossible to sum up 91 years of life in a few paragraphs. Jean was a child of the Depression who loved a bargain, kept all kinds of things should they ever be needed, always knew a good recipe and some good advice and loved to laugh. She was born in Toronto, once worked in the old CHUM building on Yonge Street and in 1948 married a farmer, Hilton Ritenburg. Life on a farm wasn't their destiny and in 1949 they moved back to Toronto where Hilton joined the Toronto Police Service and they started life and a family together, settling in Willowdale. In 1990, Jean and Hilton retired to Uxbridge where they enjoyed a new community and made many friends. Jean was known for her great sense of humour, but those close to her also knew of her intermittent struggles with depression. Her family are forever grateful to the team at Ontario Shores who provided such support to her and for the ECT treatments that brought her back to being herself and enabled her to enjoy life again. In 2004, Jean moved to Woodhaven LTC in Markham and found community there among the many residents and staff. We so appreciate the many staff and volunteers who gave her such kind care and in doing so became family to her and a support to us. Jean was a lively presence who will be greatly missed. She leaves her daughter, Sandra and her husband Neil Findlay. She enjoyed every moment being grandmother to Katie and her husband Rob Wallace and to Claire and her husband Mitch Wetton. She was thrilled to recently become a great-grandmother to June and Layne, making her greater than ever! On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Jean peacefully left this world after only missing one meal at the Woodhaven. Feisty to the end! Mom was so proud of her Scottish heritage and would say Sláinte! A memorial service will be held at HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, MARKHAM CHAPEL, 10 Cachet Woods Court, Markham, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ontario Shores Foundation for Mental Health or the Ladies Association of St. Andrew's - Chalmers Presbyterian Church in Uxbridge.

