ROBERTS, Jean (nee CAMPBELL) October 16, 1922 - July 19, 2019 In loving memory of our forever adored Mum, Granny and GG. Jean was born in Liverpool, England to Florence and Joseph Campbell. She is Mum and force of nature to Leslie, Alan (Elizabeth), Sylvia (Jeremy), Gwyn (Phil), Janice (Mike) and Graeme (Fiona). Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Helen and honourary Mum of Nadine and Vi. Granny to Steven, Stacie, Jason, Julie, Michael (Allie), Melanie (Paolo), Ben (Barb), Sam (Dominika), Amanda (Ryan), Paula (Gary), Alan (Rachel), Jonathan (Rachel), Becky (Stewart), Cameron (Abbie) and Alex (Mary). Adored GG (Great-Granny) to Emilie, James, Kate, Emma, Sophie, Daniel, Ben, Ava, Isla, Honor, Noah, Thea, Orla, Jamie, Jack and Jessica. Jean will always be one of the strongest and feistiest women this life has ever known. A rock on the outside and soft molten lava inside, her greatest love and accomplishment was her family. Always a lady and a pillar of strength, she remained herself until her beautiful end. Didn't she do well Nigel? There are no words. We love you. Go sleep.

