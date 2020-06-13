JEAN (BERTHA) SANGUIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANGUIN, JEAN (BERTHA) (nee BETHUNE) Jean passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her sons Bradley and Jeffrey (Michele), and granddaughter Isabella. Jean had a wild and unexpected sense of humour. She loved her granddaughter deeply and they coloured together often. Jean lived with Parkinson's and was an advocate for research and the importance of sharing information. A private family service took place and she was laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on June 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Parkinson Canada. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.humphreymiles.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved