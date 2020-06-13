SANGUIN, JEAN (BERTHA) (nee BETHUNE) Jean passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her sons Bradley and Jeffrey (Michele), and granddaughter Isabella. Jean had a wild and unexpected sense of humour. She loved her granddaughter deeply and they coloured together often. Jean lived with Parkinson's and was an advocate for research and the importance of sharing information. A private family service took place and she was laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on June 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Parkinson Canada. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.