CARRIE, JEAN SHEPHERD BAIRD It is with great sadness that we report the peaceful passing of Jean Baird Carrie at Humber River Hospital, on August 18, 2019, a few days short of her 93rd birthday. A beloved wife and mother, she will be sorely missed by her daughter, Fiona Elizabeth Carrie and by her grandchildren Erin, Andrew, Philip, Ian, Grayson, Liam and Aidan. Her husband Roy and her daughters Deborah and Fern had passed away previously, but she will be remembered with love by Bob and her many other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the spring.

CARRIE, JEAN SHEPHERD BAIRD It is with great sadness that we report the peaceful passing of Jean Baird Carrie at Humber River Hospital, on August 18, 2019, a few days short of her 93rd birthday. A beloved wife and mother, she will be sorely missed by her daughter, Fiona Elizabeth Carrie and by her grandchildren Erin, Andrew, Philip, Ian, Grayson, Liam and Aidan. Her husband Roy and her daughters Deborah and Fern had passed away previously, but she will be remembered with love by Bob and her many other nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced in the spring. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019

