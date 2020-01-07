|
SONE, JEAN (nee RUBIN) December 31, 1916 - January 5, 2020 With 103 years well-lived and as the last of her generation, Mom is off on her journey to join her devoted husband, Saul, her beloved daughter Karyn Gelespy, her mother and father Joseph and Golda Rubin, her brothers, Lou and Larry Rubin and sister Sadie Langbord. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Erie Vanderknokke, her son Stuart Sone and son-in-law Seymour Gelespy. She will be truly missed by her 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A big thank you to her many doctors, nurses, PSW's and the staff at 4003 Bayview Avenue, where she resided for over 40 years. Her life was celebrated with love from both family and friends and she will be forever missed. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin), on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in Pride of Israel section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 4003 Bayview Avenue, Apartment 515, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to CNIB 1-800-563-2642.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020