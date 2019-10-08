McMURCHY, Jean Sophronia (nee ROSS) November 11, 1919 - October 4, 2019 Jean passed peacefully, just prior her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Marshall McMurchy. Survived by five children, Mary Anne (Al Putland), Betty Lou (Jim Carney), Carol (Dave Wagg), Ross McMurchy, Marjorie (Steve Persaud), six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Loved by all. Visitation for Jean will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Private Family Interment King City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Aurora United Church Future Fund www.auroraunitedchurch.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8878551 for the McMurchy family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019