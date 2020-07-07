1/
JEAN STAFFORD
STAFFORD, JEAN On July 3, 2020, at 12:07 a.m. surrounded by family, Jean peacefully passed away. Born in Southport, UK, she immigrated to Canada in 1951. Survived by siblings Ina Holland, Jeffrey Baxter and children Dale, Jim (Christine), Mark (Laura), grandchildren Devon, Desiree (Charlie), Janine (Matt), Michelle, Christopher (Jeannine), Rhiannon Lily, Leo, great-grandchildren Jamason and Maxwell. Cremation has already taken place. Donations can be made under Jean's name to any women's, children's or Indigenous charity of choice. Arrangements: Simple Alternative.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
