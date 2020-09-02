JEAN STEWART

STEWART, JEAN February 9, 1926 - August 30, 2020 Peacefully passed away,on August 30, 2020, at her home with her loving son Blair by her side, at the age of 94. Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert and her loving son Rob. Jean will be missed by her daughter-in-law Mary Lou, nieces and nephews George, Mark, Nancy, Kelly, and Tom. Jean will be together with her husband Robert, her son Rob, her sister Edna and Ruthie, her niece Ruth, and many of her friends. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1–2 p.m., with Interment to follow. Online condolences may be made through mountpleasantgroup.com