Obituary

STUCKUM, Jean Peacefully, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Eatonville Care Centre, Etobicoke at the age of 89. Beloved daughter of the late Earl and Mildred. Devoted sister of the late Mary Peterson (late Philip) and late Fred Stuckum (late Kathleen). A private graveside service will be held at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019
