TOGAWA, JEAN Passed away peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital, on Saturday, May, 2, 2020, at the age of 87. Predeceased by her beloved spouse Joe and loving mother of Shane (Wendy), Rhett. Dear grandmother of Noah. Predeceased by her siblings: Henry, Mary and Ted (deceased 1972, 2016 and 2017). If desired, memorial donations to the "Momiji Health Care Society" would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/mountlawn/Obituaries/jean-togawa/48885

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
