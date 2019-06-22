Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN TOMKINSON. View Sign Service Information Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel 2035 Weston Road York , ON M9N 1X7 (416)-241-4618 Obituary

TOMKINSON, JEAN (nee BIDOSKI) Peacefully on June 4, 2019, in her 96th year, Jean Tomkinson (nee Bidoski), loving mother to Grant (Christine) and Janis. Dear grandmother to Layla (Philip) and Edwin. Jean will be remembered by her sisters Dianne (Bob) and Arlene (David) and her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Transcona, Manitoba, Jean arrived in Toronto at age 16 and resided there until age 94, when she and Janis relocated to Beachburg, Ontario to be close to family. Predeceased by her husband Edwin Ellis (died 1976), of 32 years. Jean was a dedicated employee of the Ontario Ministry of Transportation until retirement at age 65. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, for a Celebration of Life Memorial on Monday, June 24th, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. A private family interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, , West Park Healthcare Centre Foundation, or a charity of your choice is appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.