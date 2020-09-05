1/
JEAN TORRANCE HANCOCK
HANCOCK, JEAN TORRANCE (nee CRAIG) Passed peacefully Saturday morning at her home surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of George; beloved mother of Stephen (Cathy) and Martin. Loving grandma of Jennifer (Thomas) and Ryan. Proud great grandma of Alexandra. Fondly remembered by her niece Anne (Douglas), MacKenzie and the girls Gail, Laura, and Sara; and her nephew Gordon (Wilma) Linnen, and son Graeme in Scotland. Predeceased by her loving sister Betty and husband Peter Linneu in Scotland. Jean was a treasure of love, honesty, and kindness to all who were fortunate to know her. Among her many talents she loved dancing, music, piano, sewing, arts and crafts, cooking and baking, and most of all being a wonderful loving wife and mother. She was known as 'gentle Jean' to staff at Victoria Park Secondary School where she worked as an administrative secretary for over 20 years. Throughout her life Jean enjoyed many trips to visit family and friends in her beloved birthplace, Scotland. Special thanks to Dr. Amanda Rosenblum and attending staff for their care and comfort for Jean and family at North York General Hospital. To everyone who treated her kindly, in her later years Jean always said, "I love you, you're beautiful." Rest in peace my sweetheart, you were my love, my life. Our beloved Jean will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
