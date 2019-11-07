Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN TUCKER. View Sign Obituary

TUCKER, JEAN Jean Tucker (Dorothy Lilian Jean), passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Southbrook Retirement Residence in Brampton. Jean was born on April 26, 1928, in Calne, England, and was the fourth and youngest child in her family. She was known for her kind and generous nature and welcoming smile. At a very young age, she became an accomplished seamstress, and during WW2, she taught classes on restyling and reusing old clothes, including making garments out of silk parachutes. She was the official city clerk handling the taxes and accounts for the township of Calne during her late teens and early twenties. She married her husband Reg on March 24, 1951, following the completion of his service in the Royal Navy. They spent the next few years exploring England on their motorcycle before immigrating to Montreal, Canada in 1957. In 1962, she moved with her young family to Brampton, where she joined a new congregation at St James the Apostle. Her faith was very important to her and she was an active member of the church for the next 57 years. Jean excelled at crafts, including sewing, knitting, reupholstering furniture, decorating, and leather work. Over the years, she was active in tennis, badminton and lawn bowling. She enjoyed camping particularly at Peter's Pond in Cape Cod, and was an avid participant in the Senior Olympics at her winter escape in Sarasota. Jean was predeceased by Reg, her loving husband of 66 years, who passed away in 2017. She was much loved by her two children Jane (Shane) and Lloyd, and grandchildren, Katie, Zachary, Liam and Julian. She will also be fondly missed by Daphne, Muriel and Isobel. Funeral Services will be held at St. James the Apostle Church, 3 Cathedral Road, Brampton, on Saturday, November 9th, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service there will be a reception at the church for friends and family from 12 to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Association or St. James the Apostle Church. Further details are available at

TUCKER, JEAN Jean Tucker (Dorothy Lilian Jean), passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Southbrook Retirement Residence in Brampton. Jean was born on April 26, 1928, in Calne, England, and was the fourth and youngest child in her family. She was known for her kind and generous nature and welcoming smile. At a very young age, she became an accomplished seamstress, and during WW2, she taught classes on restyling and reusing old clothes, including making garments out of silk parachutes. She was the official city clerk handling the taxes and accounts for the township of Calne during her late teens and early twenties. She married her husband Reg on March 24, 1951, following the completion of his service in the Royal Navy. They spent the next few years exploring England on their motorcycle before immigrating to Montreal, Canada in 1957. In 1962, she moved with her young family to Brampton, where she joined a new congregation at St James the Apostle. Her faith was very important to her and she was an active member of the church for the next 57 years. Jean excelled at crafts, including sewing, knitting, reupholstering furniture, decorating, and leather work. Over the years, she was active in tennis, badminton and lawn bowling. She enjoyed camping particularly at Peter's Pond in Cape Cod, and was an avid participant in the Senior Olympics at her winter escape in Sarasota. Jean was predeceased by Reg, her loving husband of 66 years, who passed away in 2017. She was much loved by her two children Jane (Shane) and Lloyd, and grandchildren, Katie, Zachary, Liam and Julian. She will also be fondly missed by Daphne, Muriel and Isobel. Funeral Services will be held at St. James the Apostle Church, 3 Cathedral Road, Brampton, on Saturday, November 9th, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service there will be a reception at the church for friends and family from 12 to 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Donations in Jean's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Association or St. James the Apostle Church. Further details are available at www.wardfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close